WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Tina Smith (D-MN) and their 45 Senate colleagues in introducing a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The resolution also recognizes how the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the systemic inequality that LGBTQ people face in healthcare, employment and housing systems in the United States, leading to a disparate impact on LGBTQ people.

“No one should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love—we all deserve to live and thrive as our most authentic selves,” said Duckworth. “Still, we have a long way to go on the paths to true equality and recognition of the incredible contributions LGBTQ Americans have made to our nation. I’m proud to join my Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution to officially recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month.”

“This month, we celebrate our friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ community while acknowledging the hardships people continue to face for who they are or who they love. As members and supporters of the LGBTQ community participate in Pride, we must remember the activists and trailblazers like Marsha P. Johnson, who stood on the frontlines in the ongoing fight for equality during the Stonewall Uprising more than 50 years ago,” said Durbin. “I'm proudly joining my colleagues and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community in introducing this resolution to reaffirm our commitment to ending discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.”

“We must continue standing with our LGBTQ friends and neighbors – not just during the month of June, but year round,” said Brown. “In celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month, we must remember that the fight for LGBTQ rights reached a turning point when opposition to brutal homophobic and transphobic police violence led to the Stonewall Uprising more than 50 years ago. Even more so, LGBTQ people of color are on the front lines of an ongoing movement for civil rights. I hope all Americans will join me in celebrating the accomplishments and courage of the LGBTQ community, and commit themselves to continuing the fight for equality for all. This year, as we approach the 6-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed marriage equality, let’s recommit ourselves to achieving gender equality and social, economic, and racial justice.”

On June 1, President Biden issued a presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month, the first time Pride Month has been recognized in the Oval Office since 2016.

In 2019, Senate Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance and education.

Along with U.S. Senators Duckworth, Durbin, Brown, Feinstein and Smith, the resolution was co-sponsored by all 50 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, including Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bob Casey (D- PA), Michael Bennett (D-CO), Tom Carper (D-DE), Angus King (I-ME), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Mark Warner (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Benjamin Cardin (D-MD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jack Reed (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), John Ossoff (D-GA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

