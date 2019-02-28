[WASHINGTON, DC] — Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) in introducing a Senate Resolution calling on the United States and Congress to take immediate action to address the challenge of climate change. The resolution is cosponsored by every member of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“Climate change is one of the gravest environmental, economic and national security threats of our time, and we’re already experiencing its devastating effects in Illinois and across the country,” said Duckworth. “Our military leaders have long understood that increased famine and drought caused by climate change is contributing to political instability across the globe – and we have spent tens of billions of dollars repairing our cities, communities and military bases that have suffered serious damage as a result of extreme weather. The costs of climate change are only going to get larger and I worry about the future world my daughters and every child of their generation will have to live in if Congress continues to deny the science of climate change instead of taking immediate action on this critical challenge. I urge my colleagues to stop playing political games and to recognize that the crisis ahead of us is serious and demands responsible solutions.”

“I’ve said for years: climate change is real, the science is clear, human activity is the cause, and we must act now. Our Republican colleagues must set aside politics and work with Democrats to address this crisis. And all sides must remember that we no longer can afford the absolution of time – the time to act is now,” Durbin said. “I’m proud of my Democratic Caucus colleagues for showing our resolve on this critical issue.”

The Senate resolution states that it is the sense of Congress that:

Climate change is real; Human activity during the last century is the dominant cause of the climate crisis; The United States and Congress should take immediate action to address the challenge of climate change.

