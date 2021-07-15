WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today helped U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, re-introduce the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent, which would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round—helping eliminate confusion at the pump. Higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.

“Increasing access to biofuels strengthens our nation by diversifying our fuel sources, reducing greenhouse gases in the transportation sector, bolstering our national security and driving economic opportunity in the heartland,” Duckworth said. “I was disappointed by the recent decision that limited E15 production, which is why I’m proud to be introducing this bipartisan legislation with Senator Klobuchar that would boost production of clean biofuels and support the hardworking farmers in Illinois and throughout the Midwest who feed and fuel our country.”

"E15 allows more drivers to use more biofuels at the pump, which reduces carbon emissions, and that’s good for farmers and rural jobs," said Durbin. "I'm proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan legislation to ensure E15 remains for sale year-round.”

“The recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling was a major blow to farmers and ethanol producers, and further highlighted the need to provide them with certainty,” said Fischer. “My legislation will ensure consumers continue to have access to higher ethanol blends at the pump and that E15 can be sold year-round. It will create significant economic opportunities for the hardworking men and women in rural America who are providing the country with a low-carbon solution.”

“We must work to diversify our fuel supply and invest in affordable, environmentally-friendly solutions for consumers,” said Klobuchar. “For the past three years, we’ve seen that making E15 gasoline accessible to drivers year-round is good for drivers, farmers, and the environment. It’s critical that we pass this bipartisan legislation to continue this progress and stay on the path to a greener future.”

“Corn growers stand behind the many benefits of higher ethanol blends like E15 and support ensuring its continued access to the marketplace on the same terms as standard ten percent blends,” said John Linder, National Corn Growers Association President. “E15 is lower in carbon, tailpipe and evaporative emissions, not to mention lower in price, so it’s no surprise oil companies have tried to shut it down. NCGA appreciates the bipartisan leadership of Senators Klobuchar, Fischer and their colleagues toward a durable solution that would allow continued market access and expansion for proven low carbon fuel in E15 and stands ready to work with Congress and the EPA to provide certainty for consumers, retailers, our environment and rural economies.”

“We’re grateful our Congressional champions acted swiftly on behalf of farmers, biofuel producers, and drivers nationwide to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would make permanent the RVP waiver for summertime use of higher blends of biofuels, ensuring consumers have year-round access to a lower-carbon, lower-emission renewable fuel that saves money at the pump. As this country works to address climate change, we must embrace ready solutions that can be implemented today to immediately reduce our carbon emissions in our current auto fleet. This legislation comes at a critical time on the heels of a court ruling that would allow the oil industry to monopolize the gas tank and push aside low-carbon renewable fuels. We will continue to work with our Congressional champions to see this legislation through, and fight to give Americans an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment by filling up on earth friendly fuel blends like E15.”

“RFA members across the country thank Sens. Fischer and Klobuchar for leading this effort to introduce the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the Senate,” said Geoff Cooper, President & CEO of Renewable Fuels Association. “With the recent court ruling, this bill will make it abundantly clear that the intent of Congress is to allow the use of E15 year-round. E15 is the lower-cost, lower-carbon, American-made solution that our country needs right now. We salute the leadership of our many Senate champions on both sides of the aisle and look forward to working with them and the Biden administration to expand the availability of renewable fuel blends like E15.”

The legislation was also co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Thune (R-SD), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

Full text of the legislation is available here.

