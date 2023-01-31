WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that Illinois will benefit from significant transit investments, thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Illinois will receive over $850 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for transportation improvements that will allow our state’s transit agencies to modernize and expand services, all while creating economic opportunity throughout for working Illinoisans.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is keeping our nation on a path to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and improve our transit systems while also helping working Americans across the country save travel time and find good-paying jobs,” Duckworth said.“I’m proud that Illinoisans continue to experience the benefits of this deal Senator Durbin and I supported, which will help working families all across our state have better, safer and more accessible public transportation.”

“Reliable public transit and safe roadways are critical to Illinois’ economy and to keeping loved ones connected to family and friends,” said Durbin. “After working alongside both my Republican and Democratic colleagues to pass the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I’m pleased to see a strong federal investment allocated to Illinois.”

Supported by Duckworth and Durbin and signed into law in 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to improve the lives of working Americans by making drinking water safer, reducing traffic congestion, allowing infrastructure projects to implement local hiring initiatives, protecting roadside responders and improving transit accessibility, among many other benefits for workers. The law will help Illinois and Illinois communities improve roads, bridges, highways, public transit, airports and more throughout the state to allow for more good-paying jobs, better accessibility and needed investments.

More like this: