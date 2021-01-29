WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $43,361,000 in federal funding to support COVID-19 healthcare staffing for vaccination distribution in Illinois. The funding is being awarded to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Our state has more work to do to save lives, keep residents healthy and get to the other side of this public health crisis,” Duckworth said. “That work needs to include more widespread vaccinations, and today’s federal investment is crucial to helping distribute those vaccines efficiently and equitably across Illinois. I’ll keep working alongside Senator Durbin, the Pritzker administration and state and local health officials to support Illinoisans, especially those from hard-hit communities, as our state and our nation continue making progress in overcoming this deadly virus.”

“We are in the midst of the greatest public health campaign in recent American history as we try to vaccinate our population,” Durbin said. “Illinois is doing a herculean job, but we know that more resources are needed. This federal funding will bolster our state’s vaccine distribution system and get more Illinoisans vaccinated in a safe and efficient manner. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to provide additional federal support so that we can finally beat this virus.”

This funding will help Illinois create vaccination assistance teams and facilities throughout the state, including 125 mobile vaccination assistance teams. This grant will also help IEMA recruit personnel to administer vaccines, including members of the National Guard and healthcare providers.

