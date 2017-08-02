CHICAGO – Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office for Terrorism Preparedness & Emergency Response has awarded a total of $37,392,579 to support emergency preparedness programs throughout Illinois.

“When an emergency situation strikes, it is critical that our public health systems and first responders are adequately prepared to successfully manage the situation,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to support grants like these that strengthen emergency preparation capabilities across Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“In today’s world, Congress needs to make sure that Illinois and states across the country are prepared when emergencies strike,” said Durbin.“These grants help our first responders and public health professionals handle any situation and keep Illinois residents, visitors, and businesses safe.”

The following Illinois organizations will receive funding for emergency preparedness programs under this announcement:

Hospital Preparedness Program Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) grant (City of Chicago) : $12,350,399

: $12,350,399 Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Cooperative Agreement grant (Illinois Department of Public Health): $25,042,180

These grants are intended to support Illinois public health and healthcare systems’ ability to prepare for and to respond effectively to public health emergencies. The City of Chicago and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be expected to use their funding to build and sustain their public health and healthcare preparedness capabilities while demonstrating measurable and sustainable progress toward achieving their preparedness capabilities over the five-year project period.

More like this: