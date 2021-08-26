WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced a total of $2,754,789 today in federal funding to three companies for the creation of infrastructure that will help increase the availability of higher-blend renewable fuels in Illinois. These investments come through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

“Increasing access to biofuels strengthens Illinois –-and our nation—by diversifying our fuel sources, reducing greenhouse gases in the transportation sector, bolstering our national security, and driving economic opportunity,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding to help support renewable energy in our state.”

“Investing in biofuels will help spur job growth and make cleaner fuels more accessible for Illinoisans,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I are proud to announce this USDA funding and will continue working to invest in renewable energy sources that will reduce carbon emission and spur our economy.”

The following entities will receive funding:

Power Energy Corp. is expected to receive $1,337,500 to replace 38 dispensers and four storage tanks at four fueling stations in Illinois and install 116 dispensers at six fueling stations. This project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 11,560,686 gallons per year.

is expected to receive $1,337,500 to replace 38 dispensers and four storage tanks at four fueling stations in Illinois and install 116 dispensers at six fueling stations. This project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 11,560,686 gallons per year. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LLC is expected to receive $1,267,487 to help install a 3,000-barrel biodiesel storage tank, truck offloading station, piping, and equipment to tie biodiesel into five truck loading arms at a distribution facility in Rochelle, Illinois. This project is expected to increase the amount of biodiesel sold by 2,736,405 gallons per year.

is expected to receive $1,267,487 to help install a 3,000-barrel biodiesel storage tank, truck offloading station, piping, and equipment to tie biodiesel into five truck loading arms at a distribution facility in Rochelle, Illinois. This project is expected to increase the amount of biodiesel sold by 2,736,405 gallons per year. J & H Real Estate Holdings LLC is expected to receive $149,802 to install 10 biodiesel dispensers at a fueling station in Riverton, Illinois. This project is expected to increase the amount of biodiesel sold by 6,007 gallons per year.

