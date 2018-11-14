WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $1,589,871 in federal funding today to help children in Central Illinois access Head Start and Early Head Start programs through the C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation. This funding comes through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families, which allocates funding, provides technical assistance, and builds strategic partnerships to promote the social and economic well-being of children and families.

“I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in Central Illinois a fairer shot at reaching their full potential,” Duckworth said. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom.”

“This federal funding helps ensure that children throughout Central Illinois have the strong educational foundation they need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond,” Durbin said. “The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in Illinois and remain crucial for healthy development and school readiness.”

C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation serves children from birth to age 5 and their families in Clay, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties, with classrooms in Altamont, Effingham, Litchfield, Louisville, Pana, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Taylorville and Vandalia. Head Start focuses on education, nutrition, socio-emotional development and physical and mental health.

