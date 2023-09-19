WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $10 million in federal funding for the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Illinois Pathways to Partnerships Project (IPPP). Through partnerships with state agencies and Centers for Independent Living, the project aims to support independent living and professional development for students with disabilities aged 10-24 across the state.

“Today’s announcement is progress in ensuring Illinois’s youth of all abilities are encouraged to have independent and fulfilling lives,” said Duckworth. “I’m glad to announce this federal funding and will keep advocating for Americans with disabilities to get the federal support they deserve.”

“This federal funding allows us to break the cycle of exclusion and enable our youth to be contributors in our communities,” said Durbin. “By investing in their future, we’re empowering them to reach their full potential and strengthening the fabric of our society.”

Today’s funding comes through the U.S. Department of Education’s Disability Innovation Fund which supports state and local agencies, as well as federally funded Centers for Independent Living, in efforts to provide children and youth with disabilities with education, skills training and career exploration.

