WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $7,000,000 in federal funding to the Illinois Housing Development Authority. This investment will support the creation of 81 rental units for low-income Illinoisans with disabilities. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 811 Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities program.

“Expanding access to affordable housing is crucial to helping Illinoisans with disabilities stay safe during this public health crisis and secure financial stability,” Duckworth said. “I’ll keep advocating with Senator Durbin for federal investments to help at-risk communities obtain the affordable housing they deserve and need.”

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This federal funding will provide critical housing support, allowing low-income adults with disabilities to live as independently as possible,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to provide federal assistance during this challenging time.”

This funding to Illinois comes after Senate Republicans announced provisions in their latest COVID-19 proposal, the HEALS Act, that attacks the disability community by failing to provide desperately-needed funding for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services and gutting the ADA’s protections for workplace accommodations. Both Duckworth and Durbin have been vocal in their criticism of the proposed legislation.

