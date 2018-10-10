WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $24,000,000 in federal funding today to the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company, Inc. to help rebuild and repair water infrastructure in Central Illinois. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) office of Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program, which helps households and business in rural areas make infrastructure enhancements that improve drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage.

“Investments like these are critical in helping rural communities in Central Illinois to rebuild their infrastructure and provide clean, safe drinking water for their residents,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to be working alongside Senator Durbin to make sure hardworking Illinoisans all across our state receive the federal support they deserve.”

“This federal funding is an investment in Jersey County’s infrastructure, economy, and public health,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state’s rural communities have access to these critical funds that drive economic growth.”

Illinois Alluvia Regional Water Company will utilize these funds to build a new water treatment plant, a new water supply field and 47 miles of transmission main and meter stations. This new infrastructure will help deliver safer, more sanitary bulk water to Carlinville, Dorchester, Bunker Hill, and the rural water distribution systems of Jersey County Rural Water Company and Central Macoupin County Rural Water District.

USDA Rural Development invests in infrastructure projects across the country through loans and grants to underserved rural communities. These resources provide much-needed infrastructure improvements that help business development, homeownership, community services, public safety, healthcare and access to high-speed internet.

