CHICAGO – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), met with the leadership of the Chicago Rush University Medical Center. They discussed the importance of Rush’s Veterans Road Home Program, which helps Veterans who are struggling with TBI, PTSD and Military Sexual Trauma transition from military to civilian life, and its Advanced Trauma Training Program, which has trained more than 2,000 civilian first responders and servicemembers on how to provide advanced management for trauma patients in a combat environment and in the event of a domestic incident. Duckworth also discussed her bipartisan legislation, the Mission Zero Act, which would improve trauma care at hospitals across the nation and address variations in the quality of care by hiring experienced military surgeons.

“We need to have a national strategy that is focused on helping Veterans transition from military to civilian life that makes sure every Veteran gets the care and support they’ve earned from the sacrifices they’ve made,” said Duckworth. “I was grateful to hear about the life-saving work that Rush is doing every day and appreciated the opportunity to discuss how my Mission ZERO Act can improve the quality of trauma care and treatment for Americans across the country.”

Article continues after sponsor message

After being wounded in combat, Duckworth devoted her life to serving her fellow Veterans and servicemembers. She served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, as the Secretary of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington. As a Congresswoman, she coauthored the bipartisan Clay Hunt SAV (Suicide Prevention for American Veterans) Act, which passed both the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law to improve mental health care services for Veterans and reduce Veteran suicide. She also introduced the bipartisan Troop Talent Act—large portions of which are now law—to help servicemembers transition to civilian life by making it easier for them to turn the skills they learned in the military into the credentials and licenses needed for similar civilian fields. As a Senator, she is continuing her work to ensure America’s military members receive the support they deserve during and after their service.

Chicago Rush University Medical Center is an academic health system whose efforts work to improve the health of patients and Chicago’s diverse communities. The Rush system incorporates Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. With more than 2,500 students Rush is the leading health science university in Chicago that compromises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, and the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate School.

More like this: