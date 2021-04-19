CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation (CST), today met virtually with southwest Illinois leaders. Duckworth discussed her transportation infrastructure priorities and the Southwest Illinois Connector Highway Project, a proposed four-lane rural expressway connecting Southern Illinois to the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, as well as President Biden’s American Jobs Plan proposal, which includes a $456 billion allocation for transportation-specific infrastructure.

“The Southwest Illinois Connector Highway is an important project for the region that would help alleviate the bottleneck on Interstate 57, make transportation in southern Illinois safer and reinforce the region’s economy,” said Duckworth. “I will continue to support federal proposals like President Biden’s American Jobs Plan that will help create good-paying jobs and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure so that Illinois – and our nation – can move towards a better future.”

Duckworth was joined by several local officials including Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, Randolph County Director of Economic Development Chris Martin and Four County Highway Coalition Chairman Dr. Marc Kiehna.

