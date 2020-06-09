WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) yesterday spoke with Illinois Restaurant Association (IRA) President and CEO Sam Toia and members of the IRA on updates on recent federal legislation to continue assisting restaurants and small businesses through COVID-19, including the recently-passed Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act. The group also discussed plans for further relief to the restaurant and food service industry.

“I had a productive call with the Illinois Restaurant Association today to discuss the ways we can continue to work together to support restaurants and small businesses as they begin to reopen in Illinois,” Duckworth said. “Small businesses employ millions of Illinoisans and many of them have struggled to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’ll keep working to make sure they have the support they need.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health crisis, Senator Duckworth has taken a number of actions to support small businesses. Last month, she authored bipartisan legislation to prevent the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) flagship loan program from shutting down. Duckworth also joined Senator Markey to announce legislation to appropriate PPP funding better targeted toward small businesses of color, part of which was included in the Heroes Act.

