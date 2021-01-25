WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today spoke with Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner (IL-26), newly-elected chair of the Illinois House Black Caucus. Duckworth and Buckner discussed his priorities for the caucus including criminal justice legislation, infrastructure funding and assistance for small businesses—especially those in the hospitality and restaurants industries—and how the Senator can provide support from the federal level.

“I enjoyed my productive conversation today with Representative Buckner about his plans this term,” Duckworth said. “I look forward to continuing our incredibly important work together of supporting and uplifting Black-owned small businesses and Black families and communities across Illinois.”

Last month, Duckworth discussed legislation with Illinois State Rep. Sonya Harper (IL-HD-06), newly-elected chair of the Joint Black Caucus, as well as Illinois State Senator Robert Peters (IL-SD-13), newly elected chair of the Senate Black Caucus.

