ST. LOUIS - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today attended the Greater St. Louis, Inc.’s Illinois Public Affairs Network virtual speaker series event and met with business and economic leaders from the Greater St. Louis metro area. Duckworth and the group discussed the path to rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, Scott Air Force Base’s role as an economic driver in the region and her Senate-passed Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which would invest more than $35 billion for water resource development projects across the country with a focus on upgrading aging infrastructure, addressing the threat of climate change on our water systems, investing in new technologies, and providing assistance to marginalized communities.

“Building back better means investing in our nation’s water resource infrastructure, as well as prioritizing economic growth in communities across our state,” said Duckworth. “I had a great discussion today about these priorities with the members of the Greater St. Louis, Inc., and I’ll keep working hard to help make sure they have the support they need to build a stronger economy and improve the lives of Illinoisans in the region.”

Duckworth and the leaders also spoke about the Endless Frontier Act, which includes an amendment that Duckworth helped secure to invest $17 billion in U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories and User Facilities.

Duckworth was joined by Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall, BJC HealthCare Vice President and Board Member of Greater St. Louis, Inc. Leann Chilton and Principal at Edward Jones and Board Chair of Greater St. Louis, Inc., Ken Cella. Greater St. Louis, Inc. is a nonprofit organization focused on inclusive economic growth in the Greater St. Louis metro area.

