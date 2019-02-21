WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in introducing the Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act to help ensure new parents have access to clean and private lactation rooms when visiting federal buildings around the nation. The legislation builds on the success of Duckworth’s FAM Act, which was signed into law last year and ensures all large- and medium-sized airports have lactation rooms for new mothers.

“Breastfeeding has long-lasting health benefits that protect mothers and children from illnesses, which is why we should continue to build on the progress made by the FAM Act in making it easier for moms and children to find clean and accessible spaces to express breastmilk,” said Duckworth. “I’m pleased to join Senator Daines in introducing this bipartisan legislation requiring these spaces in all public federal buildings.”

“Mothers who are breastfeeding should have a private, clean, and safe place to go in federal buildings,” Daines said. “This bill provides this important resource to new moms.”

“Mothers deserve the flexibility to be able to breastfeed or pump as needed,” said Warren. “It is well past time for women to have dedicated space in public buildings to take care of their babies.”

The Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act would require that federal buildings that are open to the public and contain a public restroom provide a lactation room, other than a bathroom, that is hygienic and is available for use by members of the public who are breastfeeding. The lactation room must be shielded from view, be free from intrusion, and contain a chair, a working surface, and (if the building is supplied with electricity) an electrical outlet.

