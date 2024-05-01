Duckworth Celebrates National Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ILLINOIS - Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement to celebrate the start of National Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month. A video statement from Senator Duckworth can be viewed on the Senator’s website. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “Every Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is an opportunity to honor the trailblazers who came before us, uplift the diverse stories of our triumphs and celebrate our community as we continue to forge that path toward a better tomorrow where we all have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream,” Duckworth said. “AANHPI stories are the American story—from our struggles to our triumphs and everything in between, that’s what we’re celebrating this May and always." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip