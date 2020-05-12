WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) requested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigate FEMA’s Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force, including Project Air Bridge, to ensure compliance with federal law in distributing critical medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public reporting has shown possible evidence of mismanagement and secrecy around Project Air Bridge and raised concerns regarding the Task Force’s ability to appropriately distribute the life-saving equipment to state and local governments.

In part, Duckworth wrote: “The failure to transparently share information with governmental entities that should be FEMA’s State and local partners, along with the lack of information pertaining to the Task Force's operations, outcomes and management, raise serious questions over whether FEMA is complying with all applicable statutory requirements, regulatory requirements and agency policies, procedures and practices.”

Duckworth previously joined the entire Senate Democratic Caucus in raising serious concerns about the Trump Administration’s reliance on private companies to distribute desperately needed medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full copy of the letter is available below and online here.

