WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing yesterday, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) highlighted how the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has worked to protect consumer data and privacy in Europe and called on Congress to do more to protect American citizens from cyber threats. Click here to view a video of the hearing.

“As an online shopper, I received notices when GDPR went into effect, as did most online consumers,” Duckworth said. “I was struck how the EU’s actions shined a light on Congress’s failure to modernize Federal privacy laws and regulations. I would also notice that despite these regulations, the sky has not fallen in Silicon Valley and technology giants continue to grow and thrive. I’m pleased that these changes have already started to improved privacy for individuals and hold large corporations accountable.”

The GDPR is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individuals within the EU, providing control to individuals over personal data and ensuring business that handle personal data must be designed to provide safeguards to protect data. The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) requires companies to provide similar data protection to consumers in California.

