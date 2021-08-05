Duckworth, Booker, Carper Reiterate Call For Environmental Justice Priorities In Reconciliation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Thomas R. Carper (D-DE), founders and co-chairs of the U.S. Senate Environmental Justice Caucus, issued the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “For too long, our nation’s communities of color and low-income communities have shouldered a disproportionate burden of the consequences of climate change and pollution,” said the Senators. “Throughout our history, Indigenous, Black, Brown AANHPI and low-income Americans have been left out of our country’s investments in clean air and water, leading to further health problems and economic injustices. The climate crisis demands bold action and while the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently before the Senate is a first step, on its own the bill does not go nearly far enough to restore and protect the most vulnerable communities on the frontlines of this crisis. As the Senate prepares to consider reconciliation legislation to improve the lives of the American people, it is imperative that our investments directly benefit underserved communities. That is why we urge Senate leadership and the White House to support strong funding and resources to clean up legacy pollution and truly advance environmental justice in the upcoming reconciliation bill. We must seize this opportunity to right the wrongs of our past and invest in a brighter future for all Americans.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip