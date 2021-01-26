Duckworth Applauds President Biden’s Move to End Trump’s Discriminatory Transgender Military Ban Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, issued the following statement in response to President Biden signing an order enabling all qualified Americans to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States by reversing former president Donald Trump’s discriminatory ban on transgender troops serving in the U.S. military: Article continues after sponsor message “Donald Trump’s transgender military ban was as heartless as it was dangerous, hampering troops’ morale and hurting our military readiness. If you are willing to sacrifice for our country in uniform and you can do the job, you should have that opportunity—no matter your gender identity or sexual orientation. I’m thankful President Joe Biden made rescinding this discriminatory Trump policy a priority in his first full week in office. Our national security, our military and our entire country is stronger when they are more inclusive.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip