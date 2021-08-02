WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the shipment of another 3.5 million American doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as part of the Biden Administration’s global vaccination efforts, bringing the total to 8 million American doses donated to Indonesia.

Duckworth spoke about this additional donation last week with the Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires in Washington, D.C., Mr. Iwan Freddy Hari Susanto. The Senator also plans to meet with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday to discuss this donation and other U.S. efforts to help Indonesia overcome this deadly pandemic. Duckworth lived in Indonesia as a child before serving in the United States Reserve Forces for 23 years and is now a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).

“I’m proud to announce that another 3.5 million American COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive shortly in Jakarta to help the Indonesian people as the nation continues to face a tragic surge in COVID cases and deaths while delta variant cases spike worldwide. These highly-effective American vaccines doses will supplement the 4.5 million doses we have already sent to Indonesia as well as help demonstrate our nation’s continued commitment to the close strategic partnership with Indonesia as we look forward to welcoming the Foreign Minister to our nation’s capital this week. I’ll continue working closely with the Biden Administration to help ensure the Indonesian people receive the safe, effective vaccines doses and international aid they need to reach the other side of this deadly pandemic.”

Earlier this month, Senator Duckworth also announced a shipment of 1.5 million American vaccine doses to Indonesia as part of the Biden Administration’s global vaccination efforts after speaking with Susanto to underscore our government’s and our nation’s commitment to the Indonesian people as they seek to overcome a tragic and recent surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

