WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), along with Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Jack Reed (D-RI), introduced a bipartisan resolution to recognize November as National Runaway Prevention Month. The resolution, if passed, would help raise awareness of the runaway and homeless youth crisis and educate the public about how to help end youth homelessness.

“It is a tragedy when any child does not have a safe roof over their head in the United States,” said Senator Duckworth. “We must do everything we can to help children and families break the cycle of poverty, secure affordable housing and access to a safe and supportive home environment. This bipartisan effort to raise awareness around the issue of youth homelessness will bring us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

“I am pleased to support the National Runaway Prevention Month Senate Resolution,” said Senator Hatch. “Our resolution raises awareness of runaway behavior and ways to keep families together. We all must work together to create healthy homes to provide a promising future for our youth.”

National Runaway Prevention Month would coincide with anti-homeless programs and activities sponsored by the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) – headquartered in Chicago – and National Network for Youth (NN4Y), which both work to eradicate and prevent youth homelessness across the country. Approximately 4.2 million youth run away or experience homelessness each year and many young people who experience homelessness will become victims of trafficking. Homeless youth are also more likely to be coerced into participating in criminal activity, joining a gang and using illegal drugs. A significant portion of runaway youth report physical or sexual abuse at home as a reason for leaving.

The following organizations also support the resolution: The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, Youth Outreach Services and the Night Ministry.

