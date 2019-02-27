[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) discussed Illinois’ unique geography to facilitate carbon capture at today’s U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) hearing on the Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies (USE IT) Act. Duckworth questioned Kurt Waltzer, Managing Director of the Clean Air Task Force, on the importance of using saline storage in places like the Illinois basin to permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere safely and permanently, and using the technology in the industrial sector. Video from today’s hearing is available here.

“Across Illinois and our country, we are already experiencing the harmful effects of climate change,” Duckworth said. “Growing seasons are changing, heat waves are increasing and extreme floods are becoming more frequent and severe. Simply put, climate change is no longer just a threat. It’s here. The climate has changed. I believe that we must seek solutions to cutting carbon pollution that strengthen our economy, advance new industries and create quality American jobs. The bipartisan USE IT Act, combined with action Congress took last year that extended and reformed the 45 Q tax credit, will help to make sure we accomplish these goals.”

The USE IT Act amends the Clean Air Act to require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create a competitive grant program for certain technology projects that capture carbon dioxide directly from the air. Because of its geography, Illinois is among the best places in the U.S. to store sequestered carbon. During the last Congress, Duckworth, along with U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), secured language in the USE IT Act that, if passed, will require the Department of Energy to author a report on how to permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in places like the Illinois basin.

