WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) addressed members of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine at the Ninth Annual Summit on Breastfeeding. Duckworth discussed her efforts to support the health of breastfeeding mothers and children across the country, highlighting legislation she recently introduced – the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act – to ensure women traveling through large- and medium-sized airports have accessible, clean and convenient lactation rooms.

“Breastfeeding isn’t just a lifestyle choice – it’s a public health issue that can reduce the risk of life-threatening diseases for both the mother and child,” Duckworth said. “That’s why I’m working each day to ensure all new moms can access the resources they need to breastfeed and care for their babies – the health and strength of our families depend upon it.”

Since being elected to Congress, Duckworth has been a staunch advocate for women and families. Duckworth’s bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act of 2017 (S. 1100) would require all medium and large sized airports to provide a private space in each terminal for mothers to breastfeed their children. The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and a companion bill was re-introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Steve Knight (R-CA). Duckworth’s bill has been endorsed by the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine, U.S. Breastfeeding Coalition, National Association of County and City Health Officials, National Military Family Association, Association of State Public Health Nutritionists, American College of Nurse-Midwives, Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, American College of Preventive Medicine and National WIC Association.

Duckworth also helped introduce the FAMILY Act, which would create a universal paid leave program of up to 12 weeks for workers who need time to care for a newborn or adopted child, a seriously ill family member, or their own serious health condition. When Duckworth was a Congresswoman, she introduced the Child Care Access Means Parents in Schools (CCAMPIS) Reauthorization Act which increase access to on-campus child care for low-income student parents.

