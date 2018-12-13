ALTON – It’s always a great thing when siblings support each other in everything that they do, and in the case of the Dublo sisters, they not only support each other, but their teammates on the Alton High School girls’ bowling team.

In the recent Southern Illinois Team Challenge held at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville, senior Robi had a top 30 finish with a six-game series of 999, while her sister Sami, who’s a junior, threw a six-game set of 780 to help the Redbirds finish sixth in the Gold Division.

“They’re both doing OK,” said Alton head coach Dave Meyer, “and working hard on the lanes. They both do a good job, help each other out and the team. I’m really happy that they’re starting to work hard together.”

One of the things that the sisters do is working with freshman Regan Spinks on her game and helping to calm the entire team down with things aren’t going well. And they’re very good at supporting each other as well.

“When Robi does something good in a game, Sami will usually say “that’s my sissy!,’” Meyer said. “And if Sami has a good game, Robi cracks her up, and it’s true the opposite way. It’s really interesting, and good, how they work together”

In fact, there isn’t a trace of a sibling rivalry when both Robi and Sami are on the lanes. They’re cheering each other and their teammates on. Outside the lanes, it’s a typical sister relationship.

“They may have joked around about something else, but there’s no rivalry when they’re on the lanes,” Meyer said.

Robi is a four-year member of the Redbirds’ team, and Sami’s in her third year. Both have similar traits when they’re bowling.

“Robi has been a really good supporter,” Meyer said, “and Sami’s pretty much the same way.”

In fact, there’s so much similarity between the sisters that one might mistake them for being identical twins.

“The way they act, you might think they were twins,” Meyer said. “Sometimes, I’ll call Robi Sami, and she’ll say ‘Dave, you still can’t get it right after three years?,’” he said with a laugh.

Robi will graduate from Alton High this coming spring and has plans to be a nurse in her future. And Meyer hopes that Sami will come back for her senior season to lend support and leadership to the Redbirds.

“For Robi, her ultimate goal is she wants to be a nurse,” Meyer said. “I’m hoping Sami will want to come back for her senior year. I’ll need a leader and I hope that she comes back and bowls for her senior year.”

But as long as the Dublo sisters are around, there’s never a dull moment with the Redbirds on the lanes.

“I love having them on the team,” Meyer said. “They’re both a lot of fun.”

