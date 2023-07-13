WORDEN - A pair of rainbows were spotlighted in the sky for a brief period close to Worden and Interstate 55 early Thursday morning. These are the photos of the sky at that time.

Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said: “A rainbow is caused by sunlight and atmospheric conditions. Light enters a water droplet, slowing down and bending the light in a way of refraction and causing the light to break up into individual colors. That is why we see the colors.”

Britt said most people are lucky enough to see a rainbow a couple of times a year, but it all depends on your perspective and where you are either standing or driving.

A full rainbow is a complete circle, but from the ground, we see only part of it. From an airplane, in the right conditions, one can see an entire circular rainbow.

“You have to be around rain or a thunderstorm and be able to have sunlight near to see the rainbow,” the meteorologist said.

Britt said individuals are always fascinated by rainbows and people often send in photos of rainbows spotted throughout the area.

If you have a photo perspective of this rainbow or another, send it to Riverbender.com in Facebook Messenger or email news@riverbender.com.

