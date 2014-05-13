GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s dual credit program, also known as High School Partnership, has earned national re-accreditation from the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP).

L&C is one of 11 colleges and universities in Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington to receive the status, which extends through 2021. Six are newly accredited programs, and five have been re-accredited.

“I'm very pleased to recognize the High School Partnership program at Lewis and Clark Community College as one of a select group of 92 concurrent enrollment partnerships nationwide accredited through NACEP's extensive peer-review process,” said NACEP Accreditation Commission Chairperson Jaclyn Dumond, of the University of Southern Indiana. “Lewis and Clark Community College has demonstrated to its peers that the college courses it offers in high schools are of the same high quality as college courses offered on campus.”

Lewis and Clark’s dual credit program, which allows students to earn college credit through select courses taken at high schools throughout the college’s seven-county district, was among the first 23 programs in the country to be nationally accredited and first earned accreditation in 2007.

“We are very pleased to earn re-accreditation through NACEP. It validates the work being done by individuals in the high schools and at the college,” said Vice President of Enrollment Services Kent Scheffel. “There are many people who strive to ensure a high level of quality in the courses and college-level learning outcomes. Receiving the NACEP re-accreditation lets students know they are earning college credits that meet the same standards as on-campus courses.”

The program is free for district high school students. Like traditional college courses, dual credit courses offer college-level work, a better understanding of what’s expected at the college level and transferrable college credit – but unlike college courses, tuition and books are offered at no cost to the student or his/her family.

Since L&C’s High School Partnership program began in 1999, students have enrolled in more than 9,200 dual credit classes, have earned 316,000 credit hours, and have saved $27.5 million based on Lewis and Clark’s tuition rate. Many students enroll in college at the sophomore level following high school as a result of credits earned through Lewis and Clark’s dual credit program.

“The high school partnership office is very excited about the news of the reaccreditation recommendation from NACEP,” said High School Partnership Director Yvette McLemore. “Providing our high school students with a quality dual credit program allows for a smooth transition from high school to college. The continuous collaboration and support from Lewis and Clark and our high school partners are key factors to the success of our program.”

To earn accreditation from NACEP, concurrent enrollment programs conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s 17 standards, and are evaluated by peer reviewers from NACEP-accredited programs. NACEP’s standards were developed and refined over many years, serve as a model for quality standards in 16 states, and are implemented by a wide range of higher education institutions.

Learn more about Lewis and Clark’s High School Partnership program at www.lc.edu/hsp/, or call the office at (618) 468-5051.

