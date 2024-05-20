Drury University Recognizes East Alton and Edwardsville Students
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report and The Princeton Review.
In the spring semester, the following area student(s) made the day school Dean's list:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL
East Alton, IL
Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran HS
Edwardsville, IL
Connor Bain, Triad High School
Tyler Frolik, Edwardsville Senior HS