http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/15-9-4-Mark-Drury-1-on-1.mp3

Adam Wainwright, Danny Cox, Jason Isringhausen, Jason Simontacchi, and Kyle McClellan. Besides their connection through the St. Louis Cardinals, they also share another passion–hunting. So does Mark Drury, the Outdoors Channel host, who joined the Cardinals in a recent Q&A before a game at Busch Stadium.

“The first baseball player we ever met was Will Clark,” explained Drury on St. Louis Baseball Weekly. Having grown up as Cardinals fans cheering for Lou Brock and then the great 80’s teams, the two brothers were in shock that Clark was familiar with their work.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Terry and I literally almost fell over,” he said. “Some of our first memories are listening to Mike Shannon and Jack Buck on a crackly, thunderstorm evening on AM radio. Then to actually meet some of these guys–particularly, Will, we literally about fell over. He was the first one we met and got to be friends with.”

Clark was a fan of the Drury DVDs and that connection led to the introduction of Cal Eldred, then John Mabry, and Mike Matheny.

“This goes back nearly a decade ago, we’re at Terry’s farm in northern Missouri hunting,” began Drury on a story about Matheny. “We had a doe come in and he missed over the top with his bow. We had another one come in later in the evening and he missed over the top again. Mike’s fairly competitive and I could tell he wasn’t feeling the moment too much and I’ll be doggone if he didn’t miss a third shot. He just sat back in the tree and I leaned over and asked in baseball terms, what does this compare to? He goes, throwing the ball into centerfield. So, we actually call that stand–because it’s a very good set, we actually call that stand at Terrys’ farm Swing and a Miss.”

Drury and his family can be seen three nights a week on the Outdoors Channel as Drury’s THIRTEEN airs Tuesdays at 9pm CT, followed by Bow Madness at 9:30. Dream Season: The Journey airs Tuesdays at 9:30pm.