ST. LOUIS -Get ready for a lunar celebration like no other! Drunken Fish is kicking off the Lunar New Year in style by hosting a party in honor of its 20th anniversary. Join us on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, from 7 pm to 1 am at the breathtaking VUE, located within the historic Cutlery Building at 612 N. 2nd Street in St. Louis.

VUE's fifth-level event space sets the stage for this unforgettable 20th-anniversary extravaganza. With nearly a 360-degree view of downtown St. Louis, guests will enjoy stunning vistas of the Gateway Arch, the Eads Bridge, and the city skyline.

Drunken Fish has an exciting lineup of events planned for the year, and what better way to start than with the Lunar New Year Party. This event is all about celebrating diversity and culture. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of Asia through a variety of All-You-Can-Eat Asian cuisine and live entertainment. The night will feature a Chinese Lion Dance, Live DJ, Kimono Shot girls, Live Sushi Chef, cash bar, and more.

