EDWARDSVILLE - Work on the buildings for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut Frozen Daiquiris To-Go is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday.

Drunken Fish is a St. Louis-area staple for sushi and Japanese cuisine, and Kimchi Guys offers fast-casual Korean food. Another Kimchi Guys is located in Laclede’s Landing area of St. Louis.

Nothing Bundt Cakes are handcrafted in a variety of flavors and sizes and offer a wide selection.

Eskimo Hut Frozen Daiquiris To-Go will specialize in its signature frozen daiquiris and margaritas to go among convenience store options.

Mayor Risavy said these additions will be “amazing” for Edwardsville to go with the wide assortment of businesses already available.

“They will have a huge impact and are just more additions to our great supplement of things we already have,” he said. “These are all something we don’t currently have in the area.”

“All four, when you look at the food and drink scene, are just going to provide more great options,” Arnold said. “Edwardsville is fortunate to have such a great population. People will continue to travel here with more options. This provides more of an opportunity for people to come and visit and try new things.”

Arnold said there isn’t a definite time when the businesses will open, but he said that possibly will come sometime in the second quarter of the year by summer.

