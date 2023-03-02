CARROLLTON - Drug and alcohol-related charges have been filed against several Greene County individuals over the past few weeks, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Victor H. Verdeyen, 56, of Effingham, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, wearing a headset while driving, and not having a driver’s license on his person. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 24 and has since been released on his own recognizance.

Robert E. Everage, 42, of East Alton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of weapons, driving on a suspended license, and violating parole. He was arrested on Feb. 16 by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been “transferred,” although where he was transferred to was not noted.

Kit W. Schlieper, 66, of Roodhouse, was charged with two counts of possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, one with the intent to deliver, and two counts of meth delivery. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Greene County when he was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Feb. 17.

Hunter E. Neff, 19, of White Hall, was charged with two counts of consumption of liquor by a minor and one count of resisting a police officer. Neff also had a warrant for his arrest in Greene County, which was executed by the White Hall Police Department when they arrested him on Feb. 28. He has since been released on bond.

John R. Hargis, 32, of Springfield, was charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a narcotic instrument, and unlawful display of a license plate. He was arrested on Feb. 22 and has since been released on bond.

Stephanie M. Patterson, 39, of Alton, was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on Feb. 16 and has since been released on a combination of bond and days credit.

Jaken L. Farris, 29, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department for driving under the influence and illegal possession/transportation of liquor by a driver. He was arrested on Feb. 16 and has since been released on bond.

Gregory A. Vogel, 57, of Carrollton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Feb. 13 and has since been released on bond.

Johanna M. Shaw, 37, of Carrollton, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Feb. 26 and charged with driving under the influence and speeding. She has since been released on bond.

Joshua M. Newingham, 24, of Patterson, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 28 and has since been released on bond.

Kara R. Retherford, 43, of Steelville, Mo. was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 6, and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

