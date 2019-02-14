EDWARDSVILLE – As many as 20 employees from the Policeman's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 118 as well as the Madison County Sheriff's Office Administration were chosen at random for a drug test.

The tests occurred on Feb. 12, 2019, and the 20 employees were chosen at random. Sheriff John D. Lakin was one of the chosen, and the 19 others came from court security, detectives, dispatch, jail and patrol. Of the 20 who were tested by Midwest Occupational Medicine in Wood River, none of them tested positive for drug use.

In a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Lakin was described as “pleased” with the results, adding “Sheriff Lakin firmly believes in the random drug screen program and that sharing information with the public will reinforce the department's commitment to the citizens it serves.”

