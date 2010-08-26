Driving for Down Syndrome Fundraiser Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, IL – On August 9, the Driving for Down Syndrome golf tournament and fundraiser was held at Lockhaven Country Club in Godfrey, IL. The event’s official donation to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis was $2,650.00.



The event was organized by Sarah Stickels, an employee at the club and resident of East Alton, IL. Ms. Stickels organized the event in honor of her brother, Seth Stickels, who has Down Syndrome.



“The money we raise can help fund programs that can enhance the lives of individuals with this condition and their families,” said Ms. Stickels. “This is our first golf fundraiser in this area. We’re hoping that as people become more aware of it, the tournament will grow each year.”



The highlight of the golf fundraiser was a ceremonial tee-off by Emmanuel Bishop, the 13 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Bishop of Edwardsville, IL. Emmanuel has Down syndrome and has won medals in the Special Olympics in golf. He also swims and plays violin.



The golf fundraiser at Lockhaven Country Club included golf, lunch, dinner, door prizes, and an auction that featured an autographed Rams football.



Lockhaven Country Club, located in Godfrey, IL and founded in 1956, is a full service facility with an 18 hole golf course, dining/meeting facilities, and pool.

