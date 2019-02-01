GODFREY – A vehicle struck the drive-through at the Arby's on Godfrey Road late Thursday evening around 7:45, causing damage to the building's gas line.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred when a 74-year-old man reported the throttle of his vehicle became stuck. To avoid striking the car in front of him in the drive-through line, the man told authorities he swerved to the left and instead struck the building – specifically the gas line.

The man then left the scene to retrieve his insurance information from his home, Dixon said, adding no criminal charges were expected to come of the incident at this time.

A call to the Arby's on Godfrey Road late Friday morning revealed the fast-food joint is still up and running as usual with one exception – the fryer is currently down (due to the gas line being cut). Because of that, anyone craving Arby's fries, fried fish or fried chicken will have to wait at least until later this afternoon to satisfy that crave.

