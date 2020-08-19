Drive-Thru Food/School Supplies Distribution Scheduled For Noon Saturday At Alton Square Mall
ALTON - The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc., and Madison County Urban League, Inc., have a noon on Saturday food and toiletries, school supplies distribution on a first-come, first-serve drive-thru basis set at Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square, Alton, IL., 62002.
The event is sponsored by Enterprise Holdings Foundation, COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, David Mason and Associates, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Alton Alderwoman Tammy Smith Williams and several others.