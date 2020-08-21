GODFREY - Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra is advising residents that COVID testing will be returning again to Godfrey next week. He stated that the IDPH pop-up “drive- thru” testing unit will be set up similarly as last month’s test on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind village hall at 6810 Godfrey Road.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 24. ALL VEHICLES MUST ENTER THE SUBSTATION LOT FROM LARS HOFFMAN.

The center turn lane of lars Hoffman will be used as a “vehicle waiting lane” as cars are directed to pull in by testing staff. (see attached diagram for route path).

