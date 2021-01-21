GODFREY - Godfrey's Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra is advising residents that free COVID testing will be returning again to Godfrey next week. He stated that the mobile "drive- thru" testing unit will be set up in a similar manner to the October testing event to be held on the parking lot of the sheriff's substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind village hall at 6810 Godfrey Road. Testing will take place on Monday, January 25 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. ALL VEHICLES MUST ENTER THE SUBSTATION LOT FROM LARS HOFFMAN.

The center turn lane of lars Hoffman will be used as a "vehicle waiting lane" as cars are directed to pull in by testing staff. (see attached diagram for access & route path)

Mayor McCormick emphasizes how important it is for all residents to have easy access to testing (if needed) and that is the reason the Madison County Health Department has developed multiple partnerships with the Madison County Leadership Council, Illinois Dept of Public Health (IDPH) and local municipalities like the village of Godfrey so they can all work together to ensure vulnerable and disparate impacted populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible.

Drive-thru Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Process:

This is a "DRIVE-UP" test, face coverings are still REQUIRED .

. This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed and there is NO OUT OF POCKET EXPENSE .

and there is . Please bring Photo ID and have a valid phone number so you can be contacted.

Testing available to adults and children over 6 months of age.

Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat. It is not painful.

Results are usually obtained within one week (due to lab delays)

For any questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 testing unit contact the Madison County Health Dept. at www.madisonchd.org

