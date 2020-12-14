ALTON - A vehicle hit a backhoe and burst into flames on Monday afternoon at College Avenue in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police and Fire Department responded to the scene, just outside the Alton Sports Tap entrance.

There was traffic disruption because of the accident and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance. The driver's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.