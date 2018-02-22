Driver strikes pole, knocks out power for some in Alton
February 22, 2018
ALTON - A motorist crashed into new oversized poles that had just been installed in the 2300 block of Alby in Alton Wednesday night, just south of Boynton.
The accident caused a loss of power for some.
The driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.