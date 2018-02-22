Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - A motorist crashed into new oversized poles that had just been installed in the 2300 block of Alby in Alton Wednesday night, just south of Boynton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accident caused a loss of power for some.

The driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

 