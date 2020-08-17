SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a scary situation in the 100 block of Ninth Street in Alton late Monday afternoon when a person who was driving erratically, struck a pole, then swerved and hit the outside of a home. The truck stopped abruptly after hitting the outside porch area of the house.

No one was injured in the accident, but the driver was quickly transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Alton Police and Fire Departments blocked the scene and were investigating as the hour approached 5 p.m. Monday.

Fred’s Towing arrived to tow the truck also around 5 p.m. A group of neighbors watched.