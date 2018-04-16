EDWARDSVILLE - The truck driver in the fatal traffic accident on Nov. 21, 2017, on Southbound Interstate-55 in Madison County is facing charges.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges today against Mohamed Y. Jama (d.o.b. 01/01/64) in connection with the crash.

Jama has been charged with four counts of reckless homicide (Class 2 felony) and eight counts of aggravated reckless driving (Class 4 felony). Following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, with assistance from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the U.S. Marshals, charges were filed today through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As a result of this collision, Madisen N. Bertels (d.o.b. 06/04/00), Hailey J. Bertels (d.o.b. 03/18/97), Tori. R. Carroll (d.o.b. 8/19/97), and Vivian Vu (d.o.b. 05/03/98) were killed, and 11 other individuals sustained injuries.

The charges allege Jama operated a 2016 Cascadia Freightliner tractor-trailer in a construction zone at a speed which was greater than reasonable and proper, with regard to existing traffic conditions and the safety of persons properly upon the roadway, and he failed to reduce speed appropriately, due to the traffic conditions in the construction zone, to avoid colliding with multiple vehicles within the construction zone.

The maximum penalty for a Class 2 felony is 3-14 years in prison, and the maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is 1-3 years in prison. Jama turned himself in this afternoon. The defendant will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he is being held with no bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

