ALTON – A 29-year-old Godfrey man faces a multitude of charges relating to the operation of a motor vehicle after crashing his Chevy Impala at the State House Square Roundabout near Central and College late Tuesday evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crash, which sent yet another vehicle onto the grassy area in the middle of the roundabout, occurred around 11:30 p.m., Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said late Wednesday afternoon. That area has been the target for several area improvements, yet is often blemished by errant vehicles. The man, whose name has not been released at this time, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a DUI as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer. Felony drug charges are also pending lab results at this time.

More like this: