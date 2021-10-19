ALTON - A driver escaped a fully engulfed car fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department arrived quickly to extinguish the out-of-control blaze. The driver was reported outside of the car and appeared to be OK after the firefighters arrived at the scene.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Knipp said the driver smelled smoke and pulled into a parking lot and called 9-1-1 about the car. The Battalion Chief said there was a tire that exploded that caused the fire to expand and also an airbag went off in the car.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was fully involved when we got there," Knipp said. "I am glad he was able to get out, and he smelled the smoke while driving to call."



More like this: