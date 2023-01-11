EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a driver alert that there are two one-block road closures in or near downtown Edwardsville.

"The Illinois Department of Transportation closed a block of East Vandalia Street (between Kansas Street and Main Street) Wednesday morning for sewer repairs," Cathy A. Hensley, a public relations spokesperson for the city said. "Our understanding is that the closure should last through the end of the week. The second closure is on North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue. (That's one we announced earlier this week, and is part of the North Buchanan water main replacement project)."

Hensley has included a map at the bottom highlighting the affected areas.

"Detour signs are posted, but Kansas, South Buchanan, Hillsboro, Schwarz, and other surrounding streets can be used to navigate around the closures. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience!" she said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 143/157 will be closed to all traffic between IL 159 (Main Street) to Kansas Street, in Edwardsville, Illinois, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to 5 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023.

"This closure is to complete emergency sewer repairs," IDOT confirmed. "Work is being completed by Haier Plumbing and Heating, Inc. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

