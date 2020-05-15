GODFREY - For the past few months, church services have been held remotely, but many are missing the closeness that a church family offers. This Sunday, May 17, a Drive-In Praise Service will be held at Trust Family Auto, 3044 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The drive-in format allows the community to worship together while maintaining social distancing.

The praise service is being held in non-denominational fashion and everyone is invited regardless of what church they attend. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m. so that cars can be situated and the service will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Brian Trust, the owner of Trust Family Auto, said he was proud to host the event. “Everyone is invited to this Night of Hope on May 17,” Trust said. “Pull up and stay in your car and together we will celebrate the unity in our community. The Anchor Company will be leading us in worship and prayer. We will be praying for our government figures, businesses, healthcare workers and our neighborhoods.”

The service will begin with praise from Matthew VonWald. “If you are in need of prayer, we want to be there for you. We want to pray with you," Trust said. Those in attendance who would like someone to pray with them specifically can turn their hazard lights on and a team member will meet them at their car. Trust said that when the service is over, exiting procedures will be announced. The Madison County Sheriff's Office will be on hand to assist with the exit of vehicles.

Those who can't attend are encouraged to view the live broadcast on Riverbender.com. http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1145.

