Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty Bitty & Pee Wee Outdoor Soccer again this year. Over 60 participants took part in the programs last spring. Itty Bitty Outdoor Soccer is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds. Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from Sunday, April 12 through May 17. On the six and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are two times to choose from: 12-12:45pm or 1-1:45pm. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal that the kiddos will cherish.

Pee Wee Outdoors Soccer is designed just like the Itty Bitty program, but it is for five and six year olds. The program will run from Sunday, April 12 through May 17 at 2-2:45pm or 3-3:45pm. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal.

All sessions will be held and the Blackorby Athletic Field located directly behind the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. In the event of rain, the session will be pulled inside the Susnig Center gym. The success of the programs is dependent upon parent's participation as volunteer station leaders, therefore all parents are expected to volunteer at least one week.

No special equipment is required; just dress children in comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and non-marking soled sneakers and bring a water bottle to each session. As always, the program is open to both city residents and non-residents.

The registration deadline for both programs is Saturday, April 4. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

