GLEN CARBON - Drew Sowerwine recently made history with his teammate Christian Logue for Father McGivney Catholic's baseball team when they signed a letter of intent with Culver-Stockton College of Canton, Mo.

Sowerwine is recognized as the November Male Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

A profile feature on Christian Logue is soon to come.

"Overall, it was a great school, and I really followed my ethics, being a Catholic university," Sowerwine said in an interview after the ceremony, "and it's something I strongly feel about, and I thought it was going to be a great fit for me."

Culver-Stockton is a very strong academic school as well, and Sowerwine credited McGivney's curriculum in also helping to make his decision.

"I feel like Father McGivney definitely helped me out there," Sowerwine said. "They were preparing me for that part of college experience, and I honestly feel like it's not going to be too hard a struggle coming from this school."

Sowerwine was also being courted by Kansas and Christian Brothers University in Memphis, along with a pair of other smaller schools. He's planning on majoring in business and entrepreneurship, along with marketing, with the possibility of opening a business after graduation. Sowerwine is the kind of player who'll do whatever is needed to make the club successful.

"I want to bring whatever I can, whatever the coaches think I can do," Sowerwine said. "Whatever I can do for the coaches and the team is what I'm going to do."

Griffins head coach Chris Erwin is very proud of his history-making players and is confident that they'll do well for the Wildcats.

"It's very exciting for the school, and very exciting for these young men," Erwin said.

The fact that both Sowerwine and Logue are the first-ever baseball players from McGivney to sign letters of intent is a big milestone, not just for the team, but the entire athletic program as well.

"It really is," Erwin said. "Not just the first two kids this year, but the first kids in program history. So we should have three more to sign this year, which will give us a total of five this year, which I'm really excited about the program. It's coming along really nicely, we're starting to get kids signed and recognized by colleges, and really excited about the upcoming season."

The Griffins will be playing the 2021 season on its new on-campus ballpark, which will serve as a big boost to the program in general, and the development of the school's campus as well.

"The field is fantastic," Erwin said. "It's truly a ballpark, it's not just a field on campus. It has a great layout, it really has a good feel, the kids love going out there, they're working on it themselves. And the whole place with the campus is now coming together. It's a really great place for to have that field on campus, and know that the kids don't have to go off-campus to play or practice, and being able to take care of everything. And the JV field right behind it has really given us a nice complex to have and grow our baseball program."

The future of the baseball program, and the entire athletic program, at McGivney is looking bright, indeed. The school's program is considered one of the biggest up-and-comers in the entire St. Louis area, and Erwin is very excited about the possibilities.

"You know, I really believe that," Erwin said. "I believe we have a really good group of kids, not just seniors. We have a great group of seniors, a good group of juniors and sophomores, and a good incoming class of freshmen. So I'm really excited about the future of the program. And we're not just coming in to play baseball this year. We're coming in to win games. We've got our sights set on some really high expectations for this team, and I'm really hoping that everything holds true with being able to play. And if we can play, let us go out there and play, we're going to surprise a lot of people this year."

Being the first two ballplayers to sign with a college is an incredible honor for both Sowerwine and Logue.

"It feels great, and I can't wait to see who else comes from this school," Sowerwine said.

Sowerwine also feels it's been an honor to represent the Griffins the last four years in its athletic program, and feels confident about the future for him.

"I feel great," Sowerwine said. "I feel like being here at McGivney definitely really helped me, and it's somewhere where I could shine, and somewhere where I could show what I have, and being able to meet some great people along the way."

Erwin is exceptionally happy for both Sowerwine and Logue, along with their families, and is very optimistic about their futures as well.

"Just excited for these families and the kids," Erwin said. "They worked their butts off over the last year, and I'm just super excited for them, and being able to achieve something special."

For Sowerwine's part, he's hopeful to play this season at the new ballpark.

"Yeah, I hope so," Sowerwine said. "I want to play as much as I can this summer, and I'm really looking forward to it. I think our team's going to be great."

